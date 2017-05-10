- ITV Report
New York Times offers US visitors $6,000 Brexit tours of London
If you've ever wondered what exactly Theresa May means when she says "Brexit means Brexit" then the New York Times thinks it can let you in on the answer.
The bad news: it will cost $5,995 (£4620) to find out.
The paper has been widely ridiculed after offering US tourists a chance to tour Brexit Britain in a trip that costs thousands and never leaves London.
An advert for the six-day "Brexit Means Brexit" tour says it will give visitors an insight into "the historic implications of a historic vote".
Those signing up are offered the chance to untangle the issues with a current MP, experts and journalists in between traditional British pub trips and clotted cream teas.
A typical day includes a walking tour hosted by history graduate from the London School of Economics and a trip around the House of Parliament.
"Join a member of the House of Lords and House of Commons to hear their views on Britain’s triggering Article 50 and the implications of being separate from the European Union," the itinerary continues.
"After a typical pub lunch and a pint at a local pub frequented by members of Parliament, join the queue to attend one of the debates in either the House of Commons or House of Lords."
News of the tour was met with disbelief and mockery among many in the UK, with critics pointing out that it never leaves the pro-EU capital into the Brexit heartlands.
Other trips in the same series include "Chernobyl, 30 years later" and "The Greek Debt Crisis".
Despite the derision, the New York Times has obviously found a niche market - two extra tours have just been added by the organisers.