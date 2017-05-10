New York Times offers US visitors $6,000 Brexit tours of London

If you've ever wondered what exactly Theresa May means when she says "Brexit means Brexit" then the New York Times thinks it can let you in on the answer.

The bad news: it will cost $5,995 (£4620) to find out.

The paper has been widely ridiculed after offering US tourists a chance to tour Brexit Britain in a trip that costs thousands and never leaves London.

An advert for the six-day "Brexit Means Brexit" tour says it will give visitors an insight into "the historic implications of a historic vote".

Those signing up are offered the chance to untangle the issues with a current MP, experts and journalists in between traditional British pub trips and clotted cream teas.