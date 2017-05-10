Customer account hacking soars by 45% in a year

As online security improves criminals are targeting victims directly to gather information to access their accounts.. Credit: PA

The number of online accounts to have been hacked by criminals has soared by almost half over the last year, according to figures published today. As advances are being made in securing online access to accounts, criminals are targeting customers directly. Fraud prevention service Cifas analysed data from 387 organisations including many major UK brands.

The annual report found that the number of so-called facility takeovers - when a fraudster poses as a genuine customer to gain control of an account - rose to 22,525 in 2016, up from 15,497 in 2015 across the UK. The types of accounts taken over by criminals include bank, credit card, telephone, email and other services, Cifas warned. Victims often find money has been transferred out of their account or products have been ordered in their name. More than 50% of the facility takeovers recorded were carried out over the phone, typically to call centre staff. For the fraud to be successful over the telephone, criminals must have obtained enough of their victim's personal and security information to convince a call centre worker they are the account holder.

Bank, credit card, telephone, email and other accounts are among those being hacked. Credit: PA