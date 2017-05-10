Over half of UK drivers admit to breaking the 20mph speed limit

Over half of drivers in the UK admit that they break the 20mph speed limit, a survey has revealed.

Those who are most likely to speed in the low speed zones were found to be drivers aged between 25 and 34 years.

The poll of 2,000 motorists found that 52% have driven faster than 24mph in the zones over the last year,

The research, commissioned by road safety charity Brake and insurance firm Churchill was published to mark the United Nations' road safety week.

The charity is highlighting the fact that 500 children are killed on roads around the world every day.

Brake's community engagement manager, Dave Nichols, said: "All children have the right to play safely and live a healthy life without fear - rights that are universally recognised by the United Nations and world leaders.

"Yet in the UK, one of the most developed countries in the world, our children are often denied these rights because of the lethal danger posed by fast traffic.

"We're calling on UK drivers to take the lead in making roads safer for children by driving at 20mph or less and taking more care in communities," said Mr Nichols.