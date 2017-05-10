Prince Philip gives first interview since announcing retirement

Prince Philip has given his first interview since announcing his retirement - and revealed his love of carriage driving. The Duke of Edinburgh said he got into the sport at the age of 50 after deciding to give up polo. And since then he has been instrumental in making it a sport in the UK and even competed internationally himself.

The Duke got into the sport at the age of 50. Credit: PA

The Prince gave an interview to Misdee Wrigley Miller, a US contestant in this year's Royal Windsor Horse Show, which takes place between May 10 and 14. He said: "I started driving because I'd been playing polo, and I decided I'd give up polo when I was 50. "I was looking round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. "And I suddenly thought, well, we've got horses and carriages so I thought why don't I have a go."

He has since competed internationally. Credit: PA

The Duke said he borrowed four horses from his stables, took them to Norfolk and practised after thinking "well, why not?". "And the second competition I ever took part in was the European Championships. "I came in not quite last, but very nearly," he joked.

The Duke competing in the Sandringham Country Show in 2005. Credit: PA