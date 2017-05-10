Pupils and teacher treated for breathing difficulties after chemical exposure at Birmingham school

Six pupils and a teacher have been taken to hospital after suffering breathing difficulties following an exposure to a chemical at their school.

All seven people were exposed to the chemical bromine at Four Dwellings High School, Birmingham, and were treated by ambulance crews before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

According to reports the bottle of bromine - a substance which can cause breathing difficulties and irritation if it comes into contact with skin - was mistakenly opened during a science lesson and the laboratory was evacuated. The rest of the class was unaffected.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the incident, which occurred at 10.15am on Wednesday, was "isolated" and there was "no risk to anyone else".

A spokesman said: “The six pupils and a teacher developed breathing difficulties after being exposed to the chemical Bromine. The rest of the class were unaffected.

“The seven were assessed at the scene by ambulance staff. As a precaution, the teenagers were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and the teacher to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham – their condition is not believed serious.

“The chemical was isolated and there is no risk to anyone else.”