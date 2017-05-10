Robert Miles: Trance producer and DJ dies aged 47

Pete Tong and singer Boy George were among those mourning the Italian star, whose 1996 anthem - recorded at a cost of around £150 - topped the charts around the world.

Tributes have been paid to trance DJ Robert Miles, best known for his global hit Children, following his death at the age of 47.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Children sold over five million copies and took the number one spot in the Euro Top 100 chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Miles also enjoyed success with the track Fable and the album Dreamland, and went on to produce music while DJ-ing in Ibiza.

Producer and longtime friend Joe T Vannelli confirmed the reports of the death to the Press Association, saying: "Yes man, (it) is a tragedy."

Vannelli said he was in "disbelief" about the "tragic news", calling Swiss-born Miles "a great talent and artist of our time".

"I'm gonna miss the fights, criticisms, judgments but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies," he wrote in a tribute on Facebook as other leading DJs paid their own personal tributes on Twitter.