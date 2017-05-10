Rumours: A new deal for Conte, United interested in Dier and Chelsea and City both in for Sanchez

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is to be offered a new deal by the club this summer with reported interest from Inter Milan in the Blues' manager. Chelsea will also promise transfer funds to the Italian for 23-year-old Everton's Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Lukaku, with the club ready to table a £85m for the Belgian. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata has turned down a staggering £147m contract from China, with the former Juventus striker having his sights set on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Marca via Daily Star)

Chelsea are also reported to be interested in promising young Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will put together a £40m bid for Tottenham's Eric Dier. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City could offer 21-year-old defender Jason Denayer to Arsenal as part of a £50m deal for Alexis Sanchez with City leading the race for the Chilean.(Sun)

Manchester United are hoping to convince David de Gea to sign a new contract with the Red Devils and turn down a move to the Bernabeu. (Manchester Evening News)

Slaven Bilic's job is safe at West Ham and the Hammers are considering making 33-year-old Yaya Toure a marquee signing this summer. (Daily Telegraph)