Study warns painkillers could increase heart attack risk

Common painkillers used by millions of people around the UK have been linked to an increased risk of a heart attack, researchers have warned.

The study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), found that taking any dose of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen - known as Nsaids - for one week could increase the risk.

Researchers warned that doctors should consider "risks and benefits" before prescribing the drugs, particularly at higher doses.

An international team of scientists analysed data from almost 450,000 people for the study.

The researchers from Canada, Finland and Germany found that there was "a rapid onset of risk" for a heart attack within the first week of taking Nsaids.

The study also found that using the drugs for longer than one month did not increase the risk more than with shorter use.