Sunny spells and thundery showers to end the week

A change in the weather is on the cards over the next few days as warm, humid air spreads in from the south behind a couple of rain-bearing warm fronts. The heat and humidity could turn any showers heavy and thundery in places with the risk of hail. Also comes the risk of localised flooding in prone spots as that rain falls on very dry ground. Highs of 23C. Still a mixture of sunny spells and showers over the weekend but gradually becoming fresher with temperatures returning to normal.