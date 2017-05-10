Thomas Cook cancels upcoming Sharm el-Sheikh flights and holidays over continuing terror fears

Thomas Cook holidays to Sharm el-Sheikh later this year and next summer have been cancelled over continuing terrorism fears.

The company decided to shelve its prearranged flights to and stays in the Egyptian coastal resort for winter 2017/2018 and summer 2018 following Foreign Office travel advice.

Around 300 people with trips to Sharm are affected and have been encouraged to get in touch with Thomas Cook.

A new destination in Egypt has now been announced, as Thomas Cook prepares to take more than double the number of Britons to Egypt this year compared with 2016.

From November, Red Sea resort Marsa Alam will be served twice a week by Thomas Cook, while the operator also intends to add more flights to current destination Hurghada - 100 kilometres from Sharm.