Three teenagers arrested in anti-terror raid released without charge

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of terror offences last week have been released without charge.

However, three other women arrested as part of the same investigation just days earlier remain in custody.

Two 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman who were all arrested in east London on Monday, May 1, have been released without charge.

A 21-year-old woman who was shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation and later arrested after being discharged from hospital, a 20-year-old woman who was arrested at an address in Harlesden Road, north London, and a 43-year-old woman who was arrested in Kent following an operation on Thursday, April 27, remain in police custody.