- ITV Report
Three teenagers arrested in anti-terror raid released without charge
Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of terror offences last week have been released without charge.
However, three other women arrested as part of the same investigation just days earlier remain in custody.
Two 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman who were all arrested in east London on Monday, May 1, have been released without charge.
A 21-year-old woman who was shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation and later arrested after being discharged from hospital, a 20-year-old woman who was arrested at an address in Harlesden Road, north London, and a 43-year-old woman who was arrested in Kent following an operation on Thursday, April 27, remain in police custody.
A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, as well as a 16-year-old boy who were all arrested as part of the same operation in Harlesden Road on Thursday, April 27, have all been released without charge.
A 28-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of the same operation was previously released without charge.
Police have now completed searches of all the addresses in connection with the arrests.