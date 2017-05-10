Three women charged with preparing terrorist act and conspiracy to murder

Three women - including one who was shot by police during a raid - have been charged with preparing a terrorist act and conspiracy to murder.

All three were arrested as part of a counter-terrorism operation.

Rizlaine Boular, 21, of central London, was arrested on April 30 after being discharged from hospital after being shot during the raid.

Also charged were Boular's mother, Mina Dich, 43, who was arrested in Kent on April 27.

Also arrested on the same date and charged is Khawla Barghouthi, 20, who was arrested on April 27 at an address in Harlesden Road, north London, where the raid in which Boular was shot was carried out.

All three women have been remanded in custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Seven other people arrested as part of the same operation have all been released without charge.