- ITV Report
-
Tram driver knocked unconscious after large rock 'thrown from bridge'
A tram driver has been released from hospital after being knocked unconscious by a rock allegedly thrown from a bridge.
The male driver also suffered cuts to his face when the "large rock" shattered his windscreen window at around 9.30pm on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police believe the rock was intentionally dropped from a footbridge as the tram travelled between Derker & Shaw and Compton in Oldham.
Images of the damaged window and the rock have since been released by police.
The driver, who is unidentified, required hospital treatment after the rock flew through his cab window and landed on his chest.
He has since be discharged.
Although passengers were on the tram at the time of the incident, nobody else was injured.
Officers say the stone was dropped from a footbridge leading from Meek Street in Royton.
Detective Sergeant Allison Dyson, said: “I would appeal to anyone walking on that bridge that may have seen anyone acting suspicious to please call police.
“This was a mindless act that could have had devastating consequences and I’m just grateful that the driver didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries and no passengers were injured.
“If you did this, and perhaps you didn’t realise what happened as a result of throwing that stone, please do the right thing and come forward to police.
“In the meantime we will continue to review CCTV and carry out enquiries, while any information from the public could be vital to this investigation.”
Information can be passed on by calling police on 101 quoting incident number 2476 of 8 May 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.