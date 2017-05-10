Tram driver knocked unconscious after large rock 'thrown from bridge'

A rock smashed the tram window, leaving the driver unconscious. Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

A tram driver has been released from hospital after being knocked unconscious by a rock allegedly thrown from a bridge. The male driver also suffered cuts to his face when the "large rock" shattered his windscreen window at around 9.30pm on Monday. Greater Manchester Police believe the rock was intentionally dropped from a footbridge as the tram travelled between Derker & Shaw and Compton in Oldham. Images of the damaged window and the rock have since been released by police.

The large rock landed on the driver's chest. Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

The driver, who is unidentified, required hospital treatment after the rock flew through his cab window and landed on his chest. He has since be discharged. Although passengers were on the tram at the time of the incident, nobody else was injured. Officers say the stone was dropped from a footbridge leading from Meek Street in Royton.

The driver has since been released from hospital. Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester