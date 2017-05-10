Trump considered 'firing Comey since day he was elected'

President Donald Trump has "been considering letting director Comey go since the day he was elected," a White House spokesperson has said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said over the last several months Trump had "lost confidence in director Comey, the Department of Justice lost confidence in director Comey, bi-partisan members of Congress made it clear they had lost confidence in director Comey and most importantly the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director."

James Comey had been in charge of the investigation into the US President's campaign alleged links to Russia's meddling in the 2016 election when he was abruptly fired on Tuesday.

He also recently gave evidence over his handling of a separate investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, before being fired by Mr Trump on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday President Trump had tweeted to say Mr Comey had "lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington".