Violinist plays on in face of tear gas during Venezuelan protests

A violinist who took to the streets to play his instrument as tear gas and smoke filled the air around him during ongoing protests in Venezuela has been praised for his bravery.

Video of the unidentified man playing the country’s national anthem while fellow protesters attempted to shield him from chaotic protest scenes in Caracas struck a chord on social media after it was posted on Monday, with Twitter users posting messages such as "wow" and "how brave".

ENPaís reporter Gabriela González shared her video of the moment on Twitter in a post that has been retweeted more than 500 times.