'We should tell Europe to get lost': Political tensions run high at Welsh vintage record shop

A vintage record shop in north Wales is not exactly the most traditional of venues for a charged political debate.

But opinions on Theresa May, Winston Churchill, Donald Trump and Brexit were all being eagerly exchanged in Neptune's in Rhyl on Wednesday morning.

Paul Russell, 56, the shop's owner, has never been loyal to one party, choosing to switch political allegiances multiple times over the years.

But Mr Russell, who quit his job as a building surveyor six years ago in favour of a stress-free life selling records, is absolutely convinced of who he wants to be running the country after June 8.

"I think she will be the best prime minister since Churchill," he says of Theresa May.

"I think she is better than Margaret Thatcher. She has got more heart, is more sincere and I think she cares about people more than Thatcher ever did."

He is particularly impressed by Mrs May's stance on Brexit and aggressive rhetoric towards European leaders.

"We should tell them to get lost," he said.