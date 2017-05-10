- ITV Report
'We should tell Europe to get lost': Political tensions run high at Welsh vintage record shop
- By Faye Clark: ITV News
A vintage record shop in north Wales is not exactly the most traditional of venues for a charged political debate.
But opinions on Theresa May, Winston Churchill, Donald Trump and Brexit were all being eagerly exchanged in Neptune's in Rhyl on Wednesday morning.
Paul Russell, 56, the shop's owner, has never been loyal to one party, choosing to switch political allegiances multiple times over the years.
But Mr Russell, who quit his job as a building surveyor six years ago in favour of a stress-free life selling records, is absolutely convinced of who he wants to be running the country after June 8.
"I think she will be the best prime minister since Churchill," he says of Theresa May.
"I think she is better than Margaret Thatcher. She has got more heart, is more sincere and I think she cares about people more than Thatcher ever did."
He is particularly impressed by Mrs May's stance on Brexit and aggressive rhetoric towards European leaders.
"We should tell them to get lost," he said.
"If you don't want to trade with us don't trade with us. We lived through the war. We went through a war with no bananas and no eggs. I'd quite happily go on rations and tell Europe to get lost."
"I'll vote Conservative because Theresa May has stood up to Europe up to this point. I just hope she carries on standing up to them."
Asked why he would not be voting for Labour, Mr Russell offered his blunt verdict on the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn.
"He is a 60-year-old student who hasn't grown up."
While not a fan of Mr Corbyn's personality, he is a fan of some of his policies - even suggesting Mrs May should "take a couple of leaves out of his book".
"Especially on social reform and the health service because then she would be seen as the best prime minster we have ever had," he said.
Geoff Moss, 67, is a lifelong Tory voter but admits to having serious concerns about the potential economic impact of a hard Brexit.
Staff shortages and funding problems in the National Health Service are also prominent worries for the former engineer.
Mr Moss, however, does not envisage changing his vote to Labour next month because of what he calls the "socialist" views of its leader.
Bob Gibson, browsing the shop for Jerry Lee Lewis records, is not enthused by any of the choices.
He is undecided and even considering leaving his ballot paper blank.
"I've got my faith in none of them right now," said the 64-year-old Army veteran said.
"Our governments have been dominated by Labour and Conservatives for years and they all renege on their promises. People vote for them because of their promises and they just don't deliver."