What are the education plans for Labour and the Liberal Democrats?

Tim Farron and Jeremy Corbyn both launched their education pledges on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have unveiled their election pledges on education. Tim Farron said schools and colleges will receive a £7 billion spending boost if the Lib Dems get into power. Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn said Labour plans to fund a £5 billion increase in education by hiking corporation tax to 26% by 2021/22.

What is included in Labour's education plans?

Credit: ITV News

In plans announced on Wednesday, Jeremy Corbyn said there would be an increase in funding - estimated to cost £5.66 billion a year by the end of parliament - with £4.8 billion going to English schools. All primary schools would get free school meals. The education maintenance allowance for college students will be restored. This was worth £30 a week in England when it was scrapped in 2010. Maintenance grants for university students would be restored. Fees on courses for adult learners looking to improve skills or retrain would be scrapped.

When asked by ITV News whether student tuition fees would be scrapped, the Labour leader remained tight-lipped and said "you'll have to wait for the manifesto."

What is included in the education plans for the Liberal Democrats?

Lib Dem education spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: "Children are being taught in overcrowded classes by overworked teachers - but Theresa May doesn't care. "This extra £7 billion of funding would ensure no school and no child loses out. "We will reverse crippling Conservative cuts to school budgets and invest to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed." The Lib Dem education plan includes £3.3 billion being spent on protecting per pupil funding in school. They will spend £600 million doing the same in colleges. An additional £1.26 billion would go to ensure no school loses out from the national funding formula.

What have other parties said?

David Gauke pictured alongside Philip Hammond. Credit: PA