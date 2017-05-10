What do Rhyl voters want from the General Election?

ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them. In this edition, we travelled to Rhyl, a seaside resort on the north Wales coast.

Even those who love the seaside resort of Rhyl would admit it has seen better days. Tourism is dwindling and money is drying up. And a couple of blocks back from the promenade life feels a lot more real, and very raw.

Many residents would admit Rhyl has seen better days. Credit: ITV News

Helen Howley works a few hours a week in a florist. That's one of two part-time jobs supplementing her limited benefits as she struggles to bring up two children. "It doesn't matter how much you look for a job round here, everybody's in the same boat," she says. "There are not enough jobs around because all the businesses are closing." She adds bleakly: "If I knew when I had my kids what the world was going to be like and what the country and government were going to be like, I wouldn't have had kids."

Helen Howley works two part-time jobs to supplement her benefits. Credit: ITV News

Rhyl is an area beset by crime and social problems. It's a place where the system is stretched to its limit. Veronica Wells opened a small drop-in centre in Prestayn. It's a charity, but local agencies have started sending their patients to her. "If social and health services are sending people to me - a small charity - you can bet, yes, we're being dumped on," she says. Ms Wells is just one of those who considers the system "broken".

Veronica Wells (c) runs a small charity burdened by local agencies. Credit: ITV News

Pensioners Pat Whitehead and Ann Lewis are worried about the gulf between the rich and poor in Britain. They're being left behind, they believe. Can Jeremy Corbyn help them? "He thinks he is. But where's he going to get the money from to do it?" they ask. "They just take the country further into debt all the time." Speaking of the "broken" system, they add: "I think we've gone beyond fixing."