Whitehall terror suspect appears in court

An alleged al Qaida bomb-maker who was arrested close to Downing Street has appeared in court.

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, who was arrested in Whitehall on April 27, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The bearded defendant, from Edmonton, north London, was wearing handcuffs in the dock and was flanked by four security guards and two men in suits.

He is charged with preparation for a terrorist act on or before April 27, when he is alleged to have been arrested while carrying three knives in the heart of London.

Mr Ali also faces two charges of making or having explosives related to activity in Afghanistan in 2012.

He appeared unrepresented by a lawyer in court and declined to enter pleas to any of the charges, telling chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot: "I don't recognise the charges."

He was remanded in custody to appear next at the Old Bailey on May 19.