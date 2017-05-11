7/7 police officer Richard Oakley on finally overcoming his decade-long struggle with PTSD

On the day of the 7/7 bombings in 2005, Pc Richard Oakley was one of the first police officers to arrive at the scene at Russell Square station.

Twenty-six people were killed when a bomb was detonated on a packed Piccadilly Line train just after it pulled out of King's Cross station.

Pc Oakley, was just 21, and a relatively new member of the British Transport Police when he responded to the terror incident.

"We were met with carnage, " he told ITV News.

He also witnessed many people being brought up to the station's booking office with "severe burns, lacerations and missing limbs".

Recalling his memories of the day, Pc Oakley said: "You go into the mode that you're trained to deal with.

"I always remember quite a few people who were laying on the floor that were suffering burns injuries."