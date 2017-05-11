'Absolute carnage' as British tourists left stranded in Portugal by airport system failure

British tourists have been left stranded in Portugal after a fuel pump breakdown grounded flights.

People were reportedly sleeping on the terminal floor at Lisbon airport after the system failure on Wednesday left thousands of people unable to get home.

Ryanair was among the airlines affected, along with the Portuguese national carrier TAP, which was warning customers that delays would run into Thursday.

Ella Sykes, 27, from Leeds, said the scene in the terminal was "absolute carnage" when she and a friend arrived at the airport at 2pm for a 5.30pm Ryanair flight to Manchester after a short break in Lisbon.

She said: "We have been here all night.

"It's 17 hours now and we still haven't had any information from Ryanair. We have given up on the queues. We've booked a flight from Faro tomorrow morning.

"We are exhausted and we've had to fork out for accommodation overnight as well. And I was meant to be at work this morning."