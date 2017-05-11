- ITV Report
-
At least 24 killed as wall collapses onto wedding guests
At least 24 people have died and dozens injured after a wall collapsed onto guests at a wedding ceremony in India.
Hundreds of guests were having dinner or assembling on outdoor lawns in Bharatpur, western India, when a strong dust storm blew into the area on Wednesday evening.
A government official said people were trapped inside the wedding hall and a covered shed when an 80-foot wall collapsed.
Rescue efforts were hampered by a power outage.
Some 28 people were injured and taken to hospital, a police officer told reporters.
Authorities have opened a culpable homicide investigation and questioned the building's owner in relation to the incident.
It is unclear whether the dust storm was a factor in the collapse.