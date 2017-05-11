Advertisement

At least 24 killed as wall collapses onto wedding guests

The 80-foot-wall collapsed on Wednesday evening. Credit: APTN

At least 24 people have died and dozens injured after a wall collapsed onto guests at a wedding ceremony in India.

Hundreds of guests were having dinner or assembling on outdoor lawns in Bharatpur, western India, when a strong dust storm blew into the area on Wednesday evening.

A government official said people were trapped inside the wedding hall and a covered shed when an 80-foot wall collapsed.

A shed was also badly damaged in the collapse. Credit: APTN

Rescue efforts were hampered by a power outage.

Some 28 people were injured and taken to hospital, a police officer told reporters.

Authorities have opened a culpable homicide investigation and questioned the building's owner in relation to the incident.

It is unclear whether the dust storm was a factor in the collapse.