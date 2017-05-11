Ben Fogle claims to have found the notorious 'Ed Stone' in restaurant garden

The adventurer Ben Fogle claims he has found a sought-after, notorious political artefact the so-called "Ed Stone" in the garden of an upmarket London restaurant.

A large stone tablet engraved with former Labour leader Ed Miliband's 2015 general election pledges has been spotted in the outdoor area of The Ivy Chelsea Garden.

The discovery of the stone has raised questions over its authenticity leading some to believe it is a replica.

The much-mocked original was last known to have been stored at a warehouse in Woolwich as of May 16 2015, before reportedly being destroyed.

This remarkably similar stone bears six promises below the words "A Better Plan. A Better Future" and is buried among foliage in the outdoor dining area.

Adventurer Ben Fogle tweeted: "Look at what I just discovered in a hidden, overgrown corner of Chelsea. Do you want it back @jeremycorbyn #edstone".