- ITV Report
-
Campaign Live: Thursday 11th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail. We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Click the video above to watch.
With 28 days until polling day, these are the events we are expecting to bring you live today:
- Labour launch their election campaign poster
- Tim Farron joins Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Mark Williams to launch the Welsh Liberal Democrats General Election campaign
- Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown delivers a speech on business and the automotive industry
Today's election stories so far: