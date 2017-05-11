Child cancer survivor working alongside nurse who saved her

A student who was inspired to become a nurse by the woman who saved her life has found herself training alongside the same woman. When Clara Markiewicz was four she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia and given only a 50% chance of survival, but thanks to the care and treatment she received she overcame the deadly disease.

Clara Markiewicz suffered from leukaemia when she was four-years-old. Credit: Clara Markiewicz

Ms Markiewicz recounted how the nurses who treated her became her "friends" and "role models" after long periods spent on an isolation ward. The care the 20-year-old received from the nurses influenced her to such an extent that becoming a nurse "was the only thing" she could see herself becoming when she grew up. The 20-year-old followed her dreams and is now training to be a paediatric nurse in Southampton.

Clara Markiewicz was given only a 50% chance of survival. Credit: Clara Markiewicz

Just three days into a placement Ms Markiewicz recognised a familiar face: Kate Pye, one of the nurses who treated her as a child, and Ms Pye recognised her too.

Kate Pye plays with patient Clara Markiewicz while she is in hospital for treatment. Credit: Clara Markiewicz