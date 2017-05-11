- ITV Report
Corbyn misses Labour poster launch in wake of 'manifesto leak'
Jeremy Corbyn has missed his party's official election campaign poster launch following the 'leak' of a draft version of Labour's manifesto.
The Labour leader pulled out of the campaign appearance in London as his party dealt with the fallout of the unscheduled document release.
According to the 43-page document which emerged on Tuesday night Labour's plans include nationalising energy companies and the Royal Mail and radically reforming the NHS, education sector and housing policies.
Mr Corbyn's absence at the poster launch did not go unnoticed and Labour's joint election co-ordinator Ian Lavery - who gave a speech at the event - faced a barrage of questions from reporters about where his leader was.
Mr Lavery told the press Mr Corbyn did not attend because he was dealing with "internal matters" and "doing the preparation for a very important meeting this afternoon".
He said: "He was meant to be here but this thing's happened and Mr Corbyn is dealing with internal matters within the party and he's dealing with preparation work for what is a fantastic manifesto."