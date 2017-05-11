Trump: I was going to fire 'showboat' Comey anyway

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Donald Trump has labelled fired FBI director James Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander" - and said he planned to fire him regardless of recommendations by the Attorney General's office.

Speaking to NBC News' Lester Holt, the US President said the FBI had been "in turmoil" since last year and had not recovered.

Mr Comey was abruptly sacked by Mr Trump on Tuesday via a letter stating the president had accepted the recommendation of Deputy Attorney GeneralRod Rosenstein.

It made him the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation linked to the White House.

Mr Trump told NBC that Mr Rosenstein's recommendation did not influence his decision.