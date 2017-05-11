Farron: Lib Dems pledge to take 50,000 more Syrian refugees

Tim Farron has vowed to make taking in 50,000 more Syrian refugees a priority when the Liberal Democrats release their election manifesto.

Revealing his intention for Britain to accept more refugees currently living in camps, as well as to re-open the scheme to resettle lone child refugees in Europe the party leader criticised the current government for so far only taking in a "pitiful number of people".

Britain's current Syrian resettlement programme, launched in 2014, has the aim of taking in 20,000 refugees from the Syrian conflict by the end of the decade and it was revealed in February that the UK's scheme to help unaccompanied child migrants is set to be closed.