Former N-Dubz star Dappy arrested after 'knife incident'

Dappy's real name is Costadinos Contostavlos. Credit: PA

Former N-Dubz rapper Dappy has been arrested after allegedly having a knife and threatening a woman.

Armed police were called to an altercation in a residential street in Roe Green Close, Hatfield, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The former Celebrity Big Brother, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, was arrested in nearby College Lane a short time later.

A neigbour, who did not wish to be identified, said between 15 and 20 police officers arrived in the street following the incident.

Dappy performed at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2014. Credit: PA

The 29-year-old is currently being questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "The man threatened the woman before leaving the scene. It is believed he had a knife. No one was seriously injured.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested in the local area around 6pm on suspicion of assault ABH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He has been taken to custody for questioning. He remains in custody at this time."