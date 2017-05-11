- ITV Report
Former N-Dubz star Dappy arrested after 'knife incident'
Former N-Dubz rapper Dappy has been arrested after allegedly having a knife and threatening a woman.
Armed police were called to an altercation in a residential street in Roe Green Close, Hatfield, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.
The former Celebrity Big Brother, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, was arrested in nearby College Lane a short time later.
A neigbour, who did not wish to be identified, said between 15 and 20 police officers arrived in the street following the incident.
The 29-year-old is currently being questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in public.
A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "The man threatened the woman before leaving the scene. It is believed he had a knife. No one was seriously injured.
"A 29-year-old man was arrested in the local area around 6pm on suspicion of assault ABH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
"He has been taken to custody for questioning. He remains in custody at this time."