Former N-Dubz star Dappy arrested after 'knife incident'

Former N-Dubz rapper Dappy has been arrested after allegedly having a knife and threatening a woman.

Armed police were called to an altercation in a residential street in Roe Green Close, Hatfield, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The former Celebrity Big Brother, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, was arrested in nearby College Lane a short time later.

A neigbour, who did not wish to be identified, said between 15 and 20 police officers arrived in the street following the incident.