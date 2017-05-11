Four days into campaign - and things couldn't look better for May

Theresa May has a smile on her face today. Credit: PA

By ITV News Correspondent Emily Morgan, who is with the Conservative campaign

It wasn't supposed to be like this. The Conservative Party campaign should have been tough. Try to persuade a weary electorate that the party of Government should stay in power for another five years. And do it with the spectre of the election expenses saga hanging over them. Well, four days into the campaign 'proper' and things could hardly look better for Theresa May.

Appearing with her husband was proved a hit. Credit: PA

She took a risk going on The One Show with Philip, it paid off. Yes, there were moments of cringe but generally speaking it wasn't too awful. Yesterday she found out the CPS won't bring charges against Conservative MPs following allegations they broke election spending rules in 2015. And today she woke up to find Labour's draft manifesto had been leaked to a number of newspapers and was all over every media outlet. A gift for her party and one they will exploit for days to come.

Theresa May meets voters - and their dog - on the campaign trail. Credit: PA