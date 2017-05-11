- ITV Report
-
Fourth man arrested in connection with businessman's death
A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of businessman who was shot at his Dorset home in an alleged botched burglary.
The 45-year-old man from Poole in Dorset was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
Guy Hedger was killed in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, after at least two intruders entered his £1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.
Dorset Police confirmed the 61-year-old died from gunshot wounds.
Following his death, Mr Hedger's family paid tribute to him, saying: "Guy was a caring and compassionate partner, son, brother and uncle who lived life to its full and enriched the lives of all those who knew him.
"Guy will be sorely missed by family, friends and colleagues, but he will live in our hearts forever."
Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, from Bournemouth, and Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland in Dorset appeared at Winchester Crown Court for a preliminary hearing last week.
Judge Keith Cutler set a date for the defendants to enter pleas to the charge of murder on July 26.
A potential trial date was also set for November 14.
A 40-year-old woman who was previously arrested has been released under investigation.