Fourth man arrested in connection with businessman's death

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of businessman who was shot at his Dorset home in an alleged botched burglary.

The 45-year-old man from Poole in Dorset was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Guy Hedger was killed in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, after at least two intruders entered his £1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.

Dorset Police confirmed the 61-year-old died from gunshot wounds.