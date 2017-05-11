Has the UK economy recovered from the 2008 crisis?

Stephen Clarke from the Resolution Foundation - an independent think-tank that works to improve the living standards of those on low and middle incomes in Britain - writes for ITV News.

Much has been written about the success of the UK economy recently.

Last year the country was (almost) the fastest growing economy in the G7.

It confounded expectations that the vote to leave the European Union would cause an economic slowdown if not outright recession.

And yet, in many parts of the country this tale of heady success simply won’t ring true.

First, the UK’s growth rate was far less impressive if you take into account that the country’s population also increased.

Second, the headline growth figures give us a national picture.

Look below this, and the growth story of the last decade is one of London and the South East racing ahead to record levels, with many other areas of the countries struggling to return even to levels last seen a decade ago.

Resolution Foundation analysis of official regional growth data (GVA per head), which account for population growth, lays this bare.