Hugs, anger and of course, kissing babies: David Cameron joins the General Election campaign

Former Prime Minister David Cameron hit the campaign trail for the first time on Thursday - doing the rounds of kissing babies, handing out leaflets and debating with angry voters.

The ex-Tory leader, who resigned the morning after the EU referendum, took to the streets of Nantwich to support local candidate Edward Timpson.

Speaking to ITV News, he said he was "happy" to support the Conservative manifesto - despite voicing criticism of policies such as grammar schools and energy price caps in the past, both of which have been raised by the current administration.

He called it "one of the most defining elections" of his career.