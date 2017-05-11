- ITV Report
Hugs, anger and of course, kissing babies: David Cameron joins the General Election campaign
Former Prime Minister David Cameron hit the campaign trail for the first time on Thursday - doing the rounds of kissing babies, handing out leaflets and debating with angry voters.
The ex-Tory leader, who resigned the morning after the EU referendum, took to the streets of Nantwich to support local candidate Edward Timpson.
Speaking to ITV News, he said he was "happy" to support the Conservative manifesto - despite voicing criticism of policies such as grammar schools and energy price caps in the past, both of which have been raised by the current administration.
He called it "one of the most defining elections" of his career.
He also critcised Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as being "completely unsuited" to the role of Prime Minister.
He had barely climbed out of his car before being greeted by a mother and baby - the youngest of four, he was told - and completing the almost-obligatory 'politician kissing babies' moment.
"This is my first appearance on the campaign and I get to kiss a baby straight away," he joked.
He went on to greet constituents, handing out flyers supporting Mr Timpson and discussing issues of importance locally.
Pausing to pose for selfies with eager fans, he gave one self-confessed "true blue" pensioner a hug after being told he "didn't believe what they were saying" about Mr Cameron.
He also faced his critics, debating whether the EU referendum should have been held at all with one young man, who demanded he take "a bit" of blame for what he called "the mess" the country is now in.
When quizzed by ITV News' political correspondent Carl Dinnen on whether he had any regrets over Brexit, he insisted it was the "right" decision.
He said: