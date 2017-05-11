Advertisement

Hugs, anger and of course, kissing babies: David Cameron joins the General Election campaign

Former Prime Minister David Cameron hit the campaign trail for the first time on Thursday - doing the rounds of kissing babies, handing out leaflets and debating with angry voters.

The ex-Tory leader, who resigned the morning after the EU referendum, took to the streets of Nantwich to support local candidate Edward Timpson.

Speaking to ITV News, he said he was "happy" to support the Conservative manifesto - despite voicing criticism of policies such as grammar schools and energy price caps in the past, both of which have been raised by the current administration.

He called it "one of the most defining elections" of his career.

He also critcised Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as being "completely unsuited" to the role of Prime Minister.

There's no doubt this is one of the most defining elections that I can remember where it's so important not only that the Conservatives win and win well, so Theresa [May] can negotiate that Brexit deal, so she can stand up to people that want an extreme Brexit, either here or in Brussels.

But I think it's also frankly important that the Labour party don't do well as they've put up for candidate as Prime Minister someone who's completely unsuited to do the job.

– David Cameron

He had barely climbed out of his car before being greeted by a mother and baby - the youngest of four, he was told - and completing the almost-obligatory 'politician kissing babies' moment.

"This is my first appearance on the campaign and I get to kiss a baby straight away," he joked.

David Cameron completed the cliché of 'politician kissing babies' almost immediately upon arrival Credit: ITV News

He went on to greet constituents, handing out flyers supporting Mr Timpson and discussing issues of importance locally.

Pausing to pose for selfies with eager fans, he gave one self-confessed "true blue" pensioner a hug after being told he "didn't believe what they were saying" about Mr Cameron.

He also faced his critics, debating whether the EU referendum should have been held at all with one young man, who demanded he take "a bit" of blame for what he called "the mess" the country is now in.

When quizzed by ITV News' political correspondent Carl Dinnen on whether he had any regrets over Brexit, he insisted it was the "right" decision.

He said:

No, I think it was right to hold that referendum. But as I say, when the referendum result was not the one I recommended, I recognised the country needed fresh leadership to take it forward.

Someone who had the passion and the vision to drive that through. That's what Theresa is doing. And the bigger mandate she gets, the better it is for our country as she's got to deliver that deal.

I'm happy to help her try to do that by helping her get the biggest majority she can.

– David Cameron