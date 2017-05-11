'I can't see Brexit hitting us that hard': Optimism from businesses in Hull

Hull voted resoundingly to leave the European Union.

And almost one year on it's a struggle to find anyone who has any regrets.

At the Port of Immingham the ships that come and go are predominantly bound for Belgium and the Netherlands.

Here, everything from Ikea flat-pack furniture to fish and cars flows between Britain and the EU in increasing volumes and tariff, tax and quota-free - for now at least.

Quite what Britain's future trading relationship with the EU will look like is anyone's guess.

But Associated British Ports is taking a £50 million bet on a prosperous future with plans to double the size of the two container terminals.

John Field works at Immingham. He's seen trade pick-up since the referendum and feels extremely optimistic about the future. "I don't think Brexit will affect us," he told me.