ITV News to host Theresa May's first ever Facebook Live Q&A with voters

Prime Minister Theresa May will take part in her first ever Facebook Live Q&A session with the voting public, in an event hosted by ITV News.

The Q&A on Monday 15th May will be part of ITV News Leaders Live - a special online series with the political party leaders in the run up to the general election on June 8th.

May will spend around 45 minutes answering a broad range of questions streaming in live from the online audience, with questions curated by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.

To watch the event and to submit your questions direct to the Prime Minister, go to the ITV News page on Facebook at 3pm on Monday.

Voters will be able to put their questions and views to the party leaders, giving them the opportunity to challenge them on their values, their policies and on the issues that matter most to the British public.

Each party leader, including Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Tim Farron, Paul Nuttall, Leanne Wood and Caroline Lucas has been invited to take part in ITV News Leaders Live in the days leading up to the 8th of June.