Jeremy Corbyn's car runs over BBC cameraman's foot
Jeremy Corbyn's eventful day continues as the car carrying the Labour leader run over a BBC cameraman's foot.
Hours after a draft of his election manifesto was leaked, Mr Corbyn was arriving to meet his shadow cabinet when his car collided with a member of the waiting press pack.
The BBC cameraman immediately yelled in pain and collapsed to the ground.
The broadcaster's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg was by her colleague's side as an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.