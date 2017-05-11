- ITV Report
-
Key points from the 'leaked Labour manifesto'
Details of Labour's supposed manifesto were 'leaked' late on Wednesday night, revealing major nationalisation pledges and plans for radical reforms to the NHS, education sector and housing policies.
The apparent draft manifesto initially published by the Mirror and Telegraph - and seen by ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston - has been dismissed by a Labour spokesman as just "a draft of policy ideas".
Denying it was the party's official manifesto Andrew Gwynne, Labour's national campaigns co-ordinator, told Good Morning Britain: "This document that has appeared in the newspapers today isn't a manifesto. It's a draft of policy ideas that have been collated from various members of the shadow cabinet, their teams and other stakeholders."
Here we take a look at the key points from the 'leaked' documents broken down into affected sectors.
Rail
- Plans to bring railways back into public ownership as franchises expire
- A freeze on fares once railways brought back under public ownership
- Bring an end to driver-only operation
- Introduce free wifi across the network
- Ensure HS2 is completed and link it with a "Crossrail of the North"
Health
- Boost the NHS's annual funding by over £6 billion by increasing income tax for the top 5% earners, increasing tax on private medical insurance and halving management consultants' fees
- Ring-fence mental health budgets
- Scrap the NHS workers pay cap
- Protect EU NHS workers' rights with immediate effect
Higher Education
- Abolish tuition fees and reintroduce maintenance grants for university students
Housing
- Invest in building one million new homes, including 100,000 council and housing association homes by the end of next parliament
- Cap rent rises in line with inflation and legal minimum standards in properties for rent
- Create 4,000 homes for people with history of rough sleeping
Energy
- Partially bring the energy market back into public ownership with at least one publicly owned energy company in every region of the UK
- Put the grid and distribution network under central government control
Brexit
- Build a close new relationship with Europe "not as members but as partners" showing acceptance of Referndum result
- Retain the benefits of a single market and customs union
- Guarantee the existing rights of EU nationals living in Britain immediately
- Secure reciprocal rights for UK citizens living in other EU countries
- Bring an end to the "no deal" option at the end of Article 50 negotiations - "transitional arrangements" will be negotiated instead
Immigration
- Labour "believes in fair rules and reasonable management of migration" and will not make "false promises" on numbers
- Replace income thresholds for family members with an obligation to "survive without recourse to public funds"
- Create a Migrant Impact Fund - financed by visa levies and a contributory element from residence visas for high net worth individuals - to support public services in host communities
Care
- Move towards creating a National Care Service
- Invest £8 billion in services over the next parliament, including £1 billion in the first year
- Improve conditions for care workers
- Scrap 15-minute care visits and increase the carer's allowance in line with Jobseeker's Allowance
Workers rights
- Create a Ministry of Labour to invest in enforcing workers' rights
- Repeal Trade Union Act and introduce "sectoral collective bargaining"
- Outlaw zero hours and ban unpaid internships
- Stop employers from only recruiting from overseas
- Bring minimum wage in line with living wage - at least £10 by 2020
- Ensure rights for all workers to have access to trade union
- Double parternity leave to four weeks and increase paternity pay
- Strengthen protections for women on maternity leave
- Create four new public holidays to mark patron saints' days
Executive pay
- Put in place a 20:1 limit on the gap between the lowest and highest paid workers in companies given government contracts
- Reduce pay inequality through legislation by introducing an "excessive pay levy" on companies with high numbers of staff on high pay
Taxation
- No income tax rises for those earning below £80,000 a year
- Large corporations will pay "a little more" tax while remaining competitive with cash paying for education and skills budgets
- Extra powers for HMRC to chase tax avoiders
Pensioners
- Deliver a "Triple lock" guarantee or keep it to at least 2.5%
- Keep winter fuel allowance and free bus passes as universal benefits
- Provide compensation for women born in the 50s who had state pension age changed without fair notification
Welfare
- Scrap bedroom tax and reinstate housing benefit for under-21s
- Review Universal Credit cuts and limits on payments to first two children of families
Infrastructure
- Borrow to invest £250 billion over 10 years on energy, transport and digital infrastructure
- Improve 4G mobile coverage and invest in bringing uninterrupted 5G to all urban areas, major roads and railways
Democracy
- Lower the voting age to 16
Defence
- Support the renewal of Trident
- Keep defence spending as 2% of GDP
Crime
- Deliver 10,000 more police officers for community beats
- Conduct a major review of counter-terror Prevent programme