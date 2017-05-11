'Kill Bill' actor Michael Parks dies aged 77

Hailed by a "cinematic muse" by director Kevin Smith, Parks found early fame playing 1960s counter cultural roles in films like 'The Happening' before becoming a favourite of directors such as Tarantino and Smith in the 90s.

Parks, who was a regular in Tarantino films - including both parts of Kill Bill, From Dusk til Dawn and Grindhouse - died on Tuesday in Los Angeles according to his agent.

In a career spanning more than six decades Parks made a name for himself as an "incredible thespian" and took on defining roles in both film and TV.

As well as playing the iconic Texas Ranger Earl McGraw in 'From Dusk Till Dawn' the star, who clocked up more than 100 acting credits to his name, will be well remembered for his stint as Canadian drug runner Jean Renault on David Lynch's "Twin Peaks."

Parks is survived by his wife, Oriana Parks, whom he married in 1997, and his son James.