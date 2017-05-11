Labour approves most of draft manifesto

The bulk of what are left-wing - and for many, contentious - policies in Labour's draft manifesto were approved today by the 80-odd senior party figures who met to discuss their programme for government.

According to sources who were at the manifesto meeting, the party will next week commit to nationalise Royal Mail and water companies, funded by selling government debt or bonds.

And student fees would be abolished, with university costs funded by higher corporate taxes.

Labour would also like to find a way to write off the student loans of existing graduates, but won't commit to doing so at the moment.

But there was a backing away by the party's leaders from wholesale nationalisation of the energy industry. Instead, energy companies would be subject to much tighter regulation.

However, new publicly-owned regional energy companies will be encouraged - which could be seen as nationalisation by stealth.