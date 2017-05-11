Labour 'unanimously agrees' on manifesto hours after 'leak'

Labour's shadow cabinet and national executive committee have "unanimously agreed" on the party's manifesto, just hours after a supposed draft of the manifesto was leaked.

Speaking after the emergency meeting, Jeremy Corbyn said that the manifesto will be presented in the next few days.

The Labour leader continued that the costs of promises and pledges made in the manifesto will be included in it.

The 67-year-old promised that the manifesto will present "very popular" policies that will "transform the lives of many people in the country" by "giving everyone in our society a decent opportunity and a decent chance".