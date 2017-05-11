Labour's 'leaked manifesto': Read the document in full

The 43-page document, which sets out plans to nationalise key industries and reverse years of austerity, was denounced by Tories as a recipe for taxes and borrowing which would put the UK on the "road to ruin".

But Labour's joint election co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne played down the significance of the leak, which he said had put the party's "transformational" policies at the top of the news agenda.

ITV News has obtained a copy of the document, which you can read in full here: