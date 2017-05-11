- ITV Report
-
Little boy bursts into tears at meeting Kate
It's not every day you meet a royal - but it was all a bit much for this little boy.
Three-year-old Teo Schleck burst into tears as he met the Duchess of Cambridge who was on a visit to Luxembourg.
But before he turned away, he was able to hand Kate a bouquet of flowers before burying his face in the shoulder of his mother Jil.
Kate flew to Luxembourg to join national celebrations marking the signing of a historic treaty 150 years ago that secured the future of the land-locked state.
As well as being handed flowers, she was shown a huge cake as she attended a cycling themed festival in Place de Clairefontaine.
But is not known if the Duchess indulged in a piece...