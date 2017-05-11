- ITV Report
Living in poverty is having a devastating impact on the health of four million children in the UK
Poverty is having a devastating impact on children's health, with parents being unable to afford food and youngsters living in damp, cold housing, doctors say.
A report from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) and Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) found almost half of paediatricians think the problem is worsening.
Figures show that four million children across the UK are living in poverty and that number is predicted to rise to five million by the end of the decade.
The survey was carried out amongst 250 paediatricians across the UK with over three in five doctors saying food insecurity - including poor nutrition - contributes to the ill health of children in their care.
Keeping warm at home as well as homelessness or poor housing were also factors doctors said are effecting the health of children.
Doctors reported cases of parents depriving themselves of food and relying on food banks, while other parents cannot afford clothes, toothbrushes or toothpaste for their children.
Damp, cold accommodation was also found to be a reoccurring factor that caused breathing problems in children.
One doctor said: "[I see] children being unwell with back-to-back respiratory illnesses, living in overcrowded shared accommodation."
Another doctor who responded to the survey said: "It is not unusual to hear about extended families of five to seven people, maybe more, living in one-bedroom apartments, or single mothers with two or three children living in bedsits with a shared kitchen and bathroom.
Paediatricians also pointed to the impact on a child's mental health, with "worry, stress and anxiety".
The rates of self-harm in youngsters was also found to have gone up due to the "combination of the recession and continuing austerity measures".
Medics also described trouble discharging medically-fit children from hospital due to not wanting to send them to inadequate housing.
Some 40% had difficulty discharging a child in the last six months because of concerns about housing or food insecurity.
The CPAG chief executive Alison Garnham said that more must be done to "protect the well-being of future generations. Re-instating the UK's poverty-reduction targets would be an obvious place to start."
"The survey findings and should sound alarms for the next government," she added.
Fiona Smith, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said: "Across the country, nursing staff are seeing families reliant on foodbanks to feed their children, with many having to choose between heating and putting dinner on the table. School nurses are coming across children who haven't eaten in 24 hours.
"Housing is often incredibly poor with many children living in damp conditions whilst others are actually homeless and are being put up in B&Bs.
"Both mentally and physically, these living conditions can have a hugely detrimental impact on children's health, now and in the future.
"Cuts to public health have exacerbated an already shameful situation."