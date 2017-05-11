Living in poverty is having a devastating impact on the health of four million children in the UK

Poverty is having a devastating impact on children's health, with parents being unable to afford food and youngsters living in damp, cold housing, doctors say.

A report from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) and Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) found almost half of paediatricians think the problem is worsening.

Figures show that four million children across the UK are living in poverty and that number is predicted to rise to five million by the end of the decade.

The survey was carried out amongst 250 paediatricians across the UK with over three in five doctors saying food insecurity - including poor nutrition - contributes to the ill health of children in their care.

Keeping warm at home as well as homelessness or poor housing were also factors doctors said are effecting the health of children.

Doctors reported cases of parents depriving themselves of food and relying on food banks, while other parents cannot afford clothes, toothbrushes or toothpaste for their children.

Damp, cold accommodation was also found to be a reoccurring factor that caused breathing problems in children.

One doctor said: "[I see] children being unwell with back-to-back respiratory illnesses, living in overcrowded shared accommodation."