Panel investigating alleged Russian interference in US election subpoena Trump's former security adviser Flynn

The panel investigating the alleged interference by Russia in the US election has issued a subpoena to Trump's former security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Senate Intelligence Committee issued the demand for documents from Flynn relating to Russia's alleged meddling.

In a joint statement from the committee's chairman Richard Burr and vice chairman Mark Warner said they issued the legal demand after Flynn was asked to produce the documents on 28 April but his lawyer did not hand them over.

On 8 May the former acting US attorney general said she warned President Trump's administration in January that Michael Flynn "could be blackmailed" by Russian officials.