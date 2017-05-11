Parents sharing SATs questions online reprimanded by education bosses

Angry parents have clashed with government education chiefs online after tweeting questions from their children's SAT exams.

Millions of primary school students are in the midst of the national curriculum tests, known as SATs - and the Department for Education has repeatedly posted messages online warning against cheating.

One message read: "Some children will be taking the [Key Stage 2] tests next week using timetable variations. Please help us to keep the test content secure. Thank you."

The DfE's official Twitter account has also been targeting parents who have shared questions their youngsters found particularly difficult, asking them to remove the posts as some children have yet to complete all their exams.