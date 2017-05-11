- ITV Report
Parents sharing SATs questions online reprimanded by education bosses
Angry parents have clashed with government education chiefs online after tweeting questions from their children's SAT exams.
Millions of primary school students are in the midst of the national curriculum tests, known as SATs - and the Department for Education has repeatedly posted messages online warning against cheating.
One message read: "Some children will be taking the [Key Stage 2] tests next week using timetable variations. Please help us to keep the test content secure. Thank you."
The DfE's official Twitter account has also been targeting parents who have shared questions their youngsters found particularly difficult, asking them to remove the posts as some children have yet to complete all their exams.
While many parents have obliged, others have refused.
Matt Thrower, a journalist, asked whether one of the maths questions his daughter was unable to answer was relevant to the subject as a whole.
He refused to remove the post when asked by the DfE, replying: "Happy to, once you remove such absurd and pointless questions from your tests."
Meanwhile, another user called @Grab68 complained about the use of homophones - words which sound the same but have different spellings and meanings - without the children being given context to know which one they were supposed to spell out.
He too refused to delete the tweet when asked by the official account, writing: "No. I think #SATs are cruel and unnecessary and cause stress for children. Esp when you get situations like that yesterday. Totally unfair."