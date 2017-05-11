Parties pledge to meet NATO's target on defence spending

Labour and the Conservatives have renewed their pledge to spend 2% of GDP on defence if they win the General Election, meeting NATO's target.

Mrs May insisted she would ensure "brave" troops were given the cash they needed and claimed Labour's Jeremy Corbyn would put defences "at risk".

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith said Labour was committed to the 2% target and added: "The Tories' hypocrisy on defence knows no bounds.

"Their cuts have left our forces more under-resourced and underpaid than at any time in the modern era," she said.

Professor Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director of defence think tank the Royal United Services Institute called the extension of the annual commitment "significant".

"It protects defence to some extent from the uncertainty about the impact of Brexit on government finances overall and the possibility that a new spending review might require further cuts," he added.