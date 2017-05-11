- ITV Report
-
Playful prince breaks protocol as he Dabs on palace balcony
One of the youngest members of Norway's Royal family has shaken off the rules of protocol to entertain the crowds by 'dabbing' on the palace balcony.
Showcasing his playful side to the world Prince Sverre Magnus, 11, broke out the popular dance move while celebrating the King and Queen's 80th birthday's with his family at Oslo's Royal Palace on Tuesday.
Eager to have his own fun the third-in-line to the Norwegian throne also made the crowds laugh by pulling funny faces during the official filmed event.
Even his cousin appeared unable to resist a giggle when Sverre pulled a particularly scrunched up face out of the bag.
If you're wondering where the mischievous royal gets his sense of fun from, it appears he may have inherited it from his father.
The youngster's cheeky dancing and public display of comedic facial expressions came the day after dad Crown Prince Haakon pulled a bizarre prank during a gala dinner for the event where he shaved his beard off in the middle of a speech.