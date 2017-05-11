Playful prince breaks protocol as he Dabs on palace balcony

One of the youngest members of Norway's Royal family has shaken off the rules of protocol to entertain the crowds by 'dabbing' on the palace balcony.

Showcasing his playful side to the world Prince Sverre Magnus, 11, broke out the popular dance move while celebrating the King and Queen's 80th birthday's with his family at Oslo's Royal Palace on Tuesday.

Eager to have his own fun the third-in-line to the Norwegian throne also made the crowds laugh by pulling funny faces during the official filmed event.

Even his cousin appeared unable to resist a giggle when Sverre pulled a particularly scrunched up face out of the bag.