Rising temperatures and falling rain

A change in the next 24 hours with warmer, wetter air seeping in from Spain.

Temperatures will rise with highs of 23C in places but cloud and showery outbreaks with longer, thundery downpours are possible across southern counties - more so further west and towards the latter stages of the afternoon and evening.

Away from the south, a fine dry end to the day - a lovely evening with late sunshine.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter has the latest forecast: