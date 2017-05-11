Sunderland boss David Moyes requests personal FA hearing

Sunderland boss David Moyes has requested a personal hearing after responding to a Football Association charge over his "slap" comment to a female reporter.

The 54-year-old had been given an extra week to respond to the charge and Press Association Sport understands he did so by Wednesday night's 6pm deadline and asked to attend a hearing at which he can explain his remarks.

No date has yet been set and Moyes is currently preparing his relegated side for the final two games of the Premier League season.