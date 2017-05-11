- ITV Report
Sunny spells in the north with heavy showers elsewhere
Today
Many central and northern areas will stay dry with sunny spells, although some north-eastern coasts and hills seeing low cloud.
Cloudier and more humid conditions moving across southern parts with locally heavy, possibly thundery, showers but some warm sunny spells.
Tonight
Milder overnight for many with cloud and showery outbreaks of rain moving north to reach most parts by morning. More persistent, locally heavy, rain may affect some areas.